× Iowa Lottery Sees Record-Breaking 2019 Fiscal Year

CLIVE, Iowa – The Iowa Lottery is celebrating a record-year after reporting its highest numbers ever in sales as well as in the proceeds that go to the state.

Wednesday, the lottery announced its preliminary figures for the 2019 fiscal year. The lottery saw $390.9 million in sales and $92.8 million went back to state programs.

The lottery’s previous sales record was $371 million, from the fiscal year 2018.

Scratch games continued to grow their popularity with an increase in sales from $244.3 million in 2018 to $250.6 million in 2019. That’s a record high for scratch games.

A sharp increase in Mega Millions sales in the state is being attributed to large jackpots, while Powerball sales dropped slightly from year to year.

Powerball did provide a big thrill in the state though, as a $343.9 million jackpot was won by Lerynne West of Redfield.