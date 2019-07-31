× Police: Des Moines Teen Shot in Leg While Taking Out the Trash

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating after a 16-year-old arrived at the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg Wednesday morning.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says the teen male told them he was taking out the garbage in the 900 block of 28th Street when he was shot.

It happened around 9:05 a.m. Wednesday. Police say after he was shot, the teen transported himself to the emergency room at MercyOne-Des Moines. His injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

No other details were released.