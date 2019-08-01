Suspect in Southwest Iowa Shooting May be ‘Armed and Dangerous’

GLENWOOD, Iowa – Law enforcement officials are searching for a woman they say shot a man multiple times in southwest Iowa Wednesday night.

The Glenwood Police Department says 37-year-old Brandy Clark is a suspect in a shooting that happened around 8:28 p.m. in the 300 block of North Vine Street.

When police arrived, they found a 34-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported from the scene to a hospital. His name and current condition were not released.

Police say Clark may be armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on her location, call 911 or contact the Glenwood Police Department at 712-527-4844.

