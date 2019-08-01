× Board of Education Says New School Buses Must Have Seat Belts

DES MOINES, Iowa – A big change is coming for students who ride the bus to school.

Thursday, the State Board of Education approved a rule requiring all new buses to be equipped with seat belts.

Buses manufactured after October 2nd will need to have seat belts, but older buses won’t. The board says the seat belts will add about $8,000 to the cost of a new bus.

The rule was approved unanimously with the recommendation of the National Transportation Safety Board.