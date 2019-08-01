Central Iowa Softball Team Headed To Little League World Series

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLEMAN, Iowa-- The Central Iowa Softball team is headed to the Little League World Series in Portland, Oregon.

“It’s pretty cool because not any of the recent teams have been able to do it,” player Ava Husak said.

The group of girls, ages 11-13-year-old, beat out dozens of teams.

“They're going to look back on this one day and remember the sacrifices the parents and the community put into it,” Jeff Koudelka parent and team liaison said.

This year’s team is the fist softball team to make it to the Little League World Series in four years.

The girls hope to win but say this opportunity is also about representing Iowa on an international level.

The team needs help getting to the big game. You can make donations to South Story Bank in either Huxley or Slater.