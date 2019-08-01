Creston Man Charged With Murder of Woman in June

CRESTON, Iowa  --  A Creston man is charged with Second Degree Murder for the shooting death of a woman in June.

44-year-old Cristy Hribal was found in her home with a gunshot wound on June 19th.  She died days later at a hospital.

37-year-old Charles Keeton of Creston was arrested after Hribal's shooting and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.  This week an addtional charge of Second Degree Murder was filed against him.

Keeton is being held in the Union County jail on a $60,000 cash bond.  He is due to be arraigned on August 9th.

