Des Moines Police Make Arrest in June Homicide Investigation

Posted 2:28 pm, August 1, 2019

DES MOINES, Iowa  —  Des Moines Police have made an arrest in an unsolved June homicide.

20-year-old Michael Lyke, Jr is charged with First Degree Murder for the shooting death of Earl Caldwell.  He is also facing charges of Attempted Murder, Intimidation with a Weapon and Assault Causing Injury.

Caldwell, 41, was shot and killed in the 1700 block of 22nd Street in Des Moines on June 28th.  Another man, 39-year-old Littleton Clark, was also injured in the shooting.  A third man, 62-year-old Larry Perry, was arrested during the investigation after police found assault rifles, a handgun and drugs and paraphernalia in his home.

 

