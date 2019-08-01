× Des Moines Police Make Arrest in June Homicide Investigation

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police have made an arrest in an unsolved June homicide.

20-year-old Michael Lyke, Jr is charged with First Degree Murder for the shooting death of Earl Caldwell. He is also facing charges of Attempted Murder, Intimidation with a Weapon and Assault Causing Injury.

Caldwell, 41, was shot and killed in the 1700 block of 22nd Street in Des Moines on June 28th. Another man, 39-year-old Littleton Clark, was also injured in the shooting. A third man, 62-year-old Larry Perry, was arrested during the investigation after police found assault rifles, a handgun and drugs and paraphernalia in his home.