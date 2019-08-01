× Fox Creek Splash Pad Re-Opening in Waukee with New Non-Slip Surface

WAUKEE, Iowa — Kids in Waukee will get another chance to splash in the city’s newest park before summer ends.

City officials plan to re-open the Fox Creek Splash Pad on Friday morning at 10:00 am. It originally opened back on June 19th but was shut down two weeks later after multiple injuries and reports of an unsafe and slippery surface.

The city has resurfaced the splash pad with a non-skid coating. After weeks of curing the surface is ready for water and kids again.