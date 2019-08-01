× Mistrial Declared After West Des Moines Man on Trial for Child Pornography Runs in Front of Dump Truck

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A Polk County judge has called off the trial of a former Valley Junction business owner after he attempted to commit suicide by walking into traffic on I-235.

Robert Kuhn, 50, is accused of secretly recording underage employees as they used the restroom/changing room at his former record shop, Wayback Records. Kuhn was arrested last December and charged with Attempted Production of Child Pornography.

His trial began on Monday at the Polk County Courthouse. After testimony concluded on Tuesday, Kuhn walked into traffic on I-235 and was hit by a dump truck, according to the Des Moines Register. Kuhn was not killed but remains hospitalized.

On Wednesday Judge Jeffrey Farrell declared a mistrial after learning of the suicide attempt. The judge also revoked Kuhn’s bond. If Kuhn is released from the hospital he is ordered to immediately surrender to authorities and be returned to the Polk County Jail.