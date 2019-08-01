More Free Bikes Than Ever Ready for ‘Bike Back to School’ Event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- For the third straight year, the Des Moines Police Department is teaming up with the Des Moines Bicycle Collective and the city Parks and Recreation Department to make sure every kid has a way to get to school.

This year they are giving away the most bikes yet. In year one they gave away about 50 bikes, now on Saturday, they have 75 bicycles ready to ride away with a kid who needs it.

The event will take place this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Des Moines Police Station at 25 E 1st St. Along with the 75 bikes, they also will have 75 helmets and a bike safety course to teach the kids how to safely ride.

The bikes are for kids ages five to 12 years old and are meant for those who are on free or reduced lunch that may not be able to afford a bike otherwise. Jen Fletcher, the marketing supervisor for the Parks and Recreation Department says the smiles on the kids' faces makes it all worthwhile.

“Obviously our goal is to get people out and about,” Fletcher said. “Our mission statement is helping people live well, play hard, and protect the earth and this is really what this event does. You know kids can't afford bikes, we can't afford to give it to them, so we are working with the police department and the Street Collective. It's not only giving them bikes but teaching them how to ride safely.”

There will also be burgers and hot dogs courtesy of Fareway Stores at the event. There will also be a group trail ride at 10:30 a.m. for anyone who wants to join.