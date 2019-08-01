State Board Rewriting Rules for Out-of-Control Children Again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Iowa State Board of Education is going back to the drawing board to clarify rules teachers must follow to regain control their classrooms when students become violent and explosive.

Board members were set to approve a new set of rules on Thursday, but instead voted down the proposed changes so they can be rewritten. Disability rights groups had requested the new language after two students in eastern Iowa were harmed when they were secluded from their classroom.

However at Thursday's meeting others spoke out against those changes. The attorney for the union that represents Iowa teaches says the new language was too restrictive and would have only made problems worse in an out-of-control classroom by limiting the actions teachers could take.

"Is this board seriously going to send that message?" asked Jay Hammond with the Iowa State Education Association, "And who is going to explain to the parent of an injured child the nuances of a rule that precluded staff from physically intervening to prevent the injury to their child?"

The task force that came up with the rejected new language now has three-and-a-half months to come with a new version for the board to consider.