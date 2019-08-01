× State Patrol: Semi Driver Involved in Morning I-80 Chase Had to be Tased

URBANDALE, Iowa – A chase on I-80 involving a semi truck Thursday morning ended in Urbandale under the 86th Street bridge, where law enforcement officers were forced to tase the driver.

Sgt. Nathan Ludwig with the Iowa State Patrol says the pursuit began just east of Altoona in the westbound lanes of I-80, near the 143-mile marker. A state trooper tried to pull the semi over and the driver took off shortly after 6:30 a.m.

The chase went on for about 13 miles before the semi finally stopped on I-80/35 under the 86th St. bridge in Urbandale, just before going over stop sticks that had been placed by law enforcement officials.

The driver of the semi, who has been identified as 46-year-old Ryan Tourtillott of Apple Valley, California, refused to leave the vehicle and was not responding to the six officers ordering him to get out of the truck — so officers had to use a taser. Tourtillott was transported to the hospital to be checked out.

There’s no word yet on why he was trying to get away from authorities.