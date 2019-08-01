Undecided Voters React to Second Rounds of Democratic Debates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Polk County Democrats' hosted its fourth debate watch party for undecided voters Wednesday night for the second round of Democratic debates.

Many attendees said they watched both rounds of debates this week, as well as the two rounds hosted by NBC in June.

Kevin Cavallin, an undecided voter, said he was impressed with candidates in both rounds, but each night had a different theme.

"Tonight's debate seemed a little bit more contentious, which I kind of expected it to be," he said. "But yesterday I thought was an outstanding debate on healthcare."

However, he said he has concerns about whether the party should elect a more progressive candidate or play it safe to win-over Independent voters.

Another voter Beverly Ellis said, her biggest priority is electing someone who will "restore normalcy" to the presidency. She said she believes any of the Democratic candidates running so far would do that.

One moment that got the crowd talking was when Representative Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, attacked Senator Kamala Harris, D-California, for her record as state prosecutor.

Ellis was impressed with Harris in the June debates, but said moments like these are something voters should not ignore.

"They are bringing up some points that are things to think about, that they have done in their political career that maybe you need to say, 'wait a minute, I don't know about that.'" she said.

Many voters said that although the debates are helpful in sifting through the crowded field, it's when candidates come to Iowa and meet with voters that they can really get a feel for who is running.