× Woman Wanted in Glenwood Shooting Arrested

GLENWOOD, Iowa – A woman police were seeking in connection with a shooting in southwest Iowa Wednesday night is now in custody, after she returned to the scene of the crime.

WOWT reports 27-year-old Brandy Clark was taken into custody by Mills County deputies Thursday morning after she returned to her home in Glenwood, where the shooting took place.

The Glenwood Police Department had named Clark as a suspect in the shooting of a 34-year-old man that happened around 8:28 p.m. in the 300 block of North Vine Street.

The man had been shot multiple times and was transported to a hospital for medical treatment. His name and current condition have not been released.