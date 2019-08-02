× 19-Year-Old Lynnville Man Killed in Farm Accident

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — A 19-year-old man was killed in an accident at a rural Lynnville farm on Friday.

Members of the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 8 a.m. to the 1400 block of 100th Street to investigate a farm accident.

When officers arrived, they found 19-year-old Benjamin Van Wyk entangled in a sweep auger, located inside a grain bin. Van Wyk was pronounced dead at the scene.

Van Wyk was transported to the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny, where an autopsy will be conducted.

The investigation into Van Wyk’s death is ongoing.