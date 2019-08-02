× 3 Men Facing Burglary Charges After Arrests in Marshalltown

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Three men are behind bars after allegedly being caught breaking into a construction trailer in Marshalltown.

Marshalltown police were called to a burglary in progress early Thursday. Three men were found on scene and taken into custody.

Twenty-five-year-old Douglas Davis, 28-year-old Jared Culver and 32-year-old Adam Flathers are each charged with third-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools. Davis and Culver also face drug charges.

All three are being held in the Marshall County Jail.