Channel 13 at the Iowa State Fair

Posted 10:05 am, August 2, 2019, by

Be sure to stop and visit Channel 13  News at the Iowa State Fair August 8 – 18 and Cast Your Kernel for our country’s next President.

We’re located on the north side of the Administration Building right along the Grand Concourse. We’re open 9 AM to 9 PM each day of the fair.

When you vote, grab a Channel 13 pencil, bag and say “Hi!”.

Thursday 8/8
9a-Noon           TBA
Noon-3p           TBA
3p-6p                  TBA
6p-9p                  TBA

Friday 8/9
9a-Noon           TBA
Noon-3p           TBA
3p-6p                  TBA
6p-9p                  TBA

Check out the latest Cast Your Kernel Results!

 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.