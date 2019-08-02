× DART Park and Ride to the Iowa State Fair

Fair-goers can park their car and ride DART for a quick and direct trip to the Iowa State Fair August 8 – 18, 2019!

FREE Parking at Park & Ride Locations

Three Park & Ride locations are available, with free parking, from 8:30 a.m. to midnight each day of the fair.

Center Street Park & Ride, 7th and Center Streets (map)

Enter Center Street parking ramp on 7th Street. Bus picks up at the corner of 6th Avenue and Center Street. Drops off at Gate 10 at the Fairgrounds. Iowa State Capitol, East 12th Street (map)

Parking available at State Capitol visitor lots. Bus picks up on East 12th Street, directly east of the Capitol building. Drops off at Gate 10 of the Fairground. Click here to view the State Capitol visitor parking lots. NOTE: On weekends, all State Capitol parking lots are available for DART Park & Ride parking. Southeast Polk High School, NE 80th Street and Highway 163 (map)

Parking available in high school parking lots. Bus picks up at main door of high school. Drops off at Gate 8 of the Fairgrounds. This is a very popular Park & Ride location and fills up quickly each morning. If you’re heading to the Fair in the late morning or early afternoon, you are encouraged to use the Center Street or Capitol Park & Ride locations. Please also be advised that as SE Polk fills up, there is a longer walk from further parking spots to the bus pick-up location. Overnight parking is not allowed at SE Polk High School. Vehicles will be towed after 2 a.m.

View the State Fair Park & Ride Map

Costs to Ride

Round-trip Fares (cash only; exact change appreciated)

$2 adults (ages 11+)

$1 children ages 6-10, adults (65+), Medicare card holders and people with disabilities (half-fare)

Children 5 and younger are free, however a free ticket available at all ticket booths is still needed to board

Discount: Show your Iowa State Fair advance admission ticket OR purchase your ticket in the MyDART app and receive half off the round-trip fare!

Tips for using the MyDART app to buy your Park & Ride bus ticket:

Plan ahead! Bus tickets are available now in the app so you can be ready to board when you arrive.

One person can buy multiple tickets in the app. There is no need for each person in a group to download the app.

You will need to create an account to buy bus tickets in the MyDART app.

Activate your ticket(s) a few minutes before you’re ready to board the bus.

To board the bus, simply show your device to the DART staff person at the bus’ entrance.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video