Extreme Sunday at the Iowa State Fair August 18th

Posted 10:05 am, August 2, 2019, by

Join Channel 13 for Extreme Sunday at the Iowa State FairSunday, August 18th.

Enjoy special discounts at the gate from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. with $9 adult admission (ages 12 and over) and $5 child admission (ages 6–11) with a canned good donation.

Nelson at 8pm on the MidAmerican Energy Stage

Unspoken at 8pm on the Anne and Bill Riley Stage

Tyler Rich at 8pm on the Susan Knapp Amphitheater Stage

Plus, tickets still available for Hootie & the Blowfish with special guest Barenaked Ladies at  8pm in the Grandstand

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.