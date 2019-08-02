Hinterland Music Festival is Bigger and Better in Its Fifth Year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAINT CHARLES, Iowa -- Now in its fifth year, the Hinterland Music Festival is bringing in 30 percent more people than it has in previous years. Forty-five thousand people are expected to come through the three-day festival in Saint Charles, Iowa.

"The venue is perfect, it's 25 minutes from the city but when you get out here you feel like you're in the middle of nowhere," Festival Grounds Operations Manager Tom Zmolek said.

Six thousand people will be camping at the 12 camping grounds this weekend to see some Grammy award winning artists including Kacey Musgraves and Brandi Carlisle.

Tickets are still available for day and weekend passes as well as camping passes.