× Iowa’s Tax-Free Holiday Runs Through Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Shopping malls are sure to be busy over the next few days because of Iowa’s Sales Tax Holiday.

The tax-free weekend runs Friday and Saturday.

Shoppers don’t have to pay state and local sales tax on clothing and shoes. There are exceptions though. Items $100 or more do not qualify.

Specialty items like athletic accessories and school supplies are also not tax-free.

You can find more specific information on which items qualify here.