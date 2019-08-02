× More Communities to Vote on Use of Local Option Sales Tax Proceeds

GRIMES, Iowa — Bondurant, Clive, Grimes, Urbandale, and Johnston residents will vote on a one-cent sales tax increase on Tuesday.

It’s not a new tax. The money is already being collected after other Polk County voters approved the tax in previous elections.

If residents pass the measure next week, the extra penny will come back to those communities to provide property tax relief and help fund things like police and fire departments.

Polls are open on Tuesday from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. You can find your polling place here.