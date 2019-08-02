More Tariffs Announced for China

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

President Donald Trump released a series of tweets saying the U.S. will start on September 1st placing additional tariffs of 10% on the remaining $300 billion of Chinese goods entering the U.S. This does not include the ongoing 25% tariff on $250 billion of goods.

The U.S. and China will start up trade talks again in September after meetings this week in Beijing.

Trump adds they will continue despite China not following up on buying ag products and stopping the sale of fentanyl. Trump says he looks forward to continuing the positive dialogue with China on a comprehensive trade deal.

In a statement, the White House says the meetings were constructive and both sides talked about forced technology transfer, intellectual property rights, services, non-tariff barriers and agriculture.

China and the U.S. are still in a trade war that has now lasted more than a year.

The White House added again that the Chinese government confirmed a commitment to increase purchases of U.S. ag exports although some in Congress are questioning that claim.