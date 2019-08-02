× New Iowa State Fair Gate Will Be Complete Before First Day

DES MOINES, Iowa – Construction on a new gate at the Iowa State Fairgrounds will be ready in time for the first day of the Iowa State Fair.

CEO of the fair, Gary Slater, said construction on Gate 13 was delayed two weeks due to weather.

“If you remember this gate, it was probably what I would call just a plywood shack. So, having the ability to have the modern kiosk in it, processing ticketing and scanning people’s tickets as they come through will greatly enhance getting them through effectively and efficiently,” Slater said.

The gate is on the corner of East University and East 30th Street. People who park in the north lot will use this gate to get into the fairgrounds.

The redeveloped area has created additional space for the fairgrounds to utilize.

“We’ve made areas over here. There are areas for showcasing products and food stands as you walk into the fair from the parking lot,” Slater said.

The construction project is part of a $40 million, five-year plan that also expanded the Grandstand and built Gate 15.

Slater said Gate 13 is only one part of the last phase of the project. The next part will be to build an entertainment space in that area within the next two years.

In addition, damaged sidewalks from this past winter were replaced.

The Iowa State Fair begins August 8th.