× Police: Male Suffered Slash Wounds in Morning Assault

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating after a male showed up at a Des Moines hospital early Friday morning suffering from slash wounds.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says the male came to Methodist Hospital’s emergency room just before 5:00 a.m. He had been sliced on his chest and arm.

He told police he was assaulted near Beaver and Douglas but didn’t give officers any details on a possible suspect or a reason for the assault.

The injuries are not life-threatening.