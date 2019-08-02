Police: Male Suffered Slash Wounds in Morning Assault

Posted 7:03 am, August 2, 2019, by

WHO-HD

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating after a male showed up at a Des Moines hospital early Friday morning suffering from slash wounds.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says the male came to Methodist Hospital’s emergency room just before 5:00 a.m. He had been sliced on his chest and arm.

He told police he was assaulted near Beaver and Douglas but didn’t give officers any details on a possible suspect or a reason for the assault.

The injuries are not life-threatening.

Google Map for coordinates 41.629462 by -93.677981.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.