Sound of Progress: Local Organization Using Musical to Encourage Political Involvement

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A local organization is using music to help encourage people to get involved with the political process.

“The Sound of Progress” is Progress Iowa’s second musical. It is an adaptation of a number of Broadway hits.

Progress Iowa hopes the musical will motivate people to vote, volunteer, write to their elected officials and do things to improve their community.

"The Sound of Progress" will be at the Stoner Theater from August 8-11. Tickets for the show can be purchased on the Des Moines Performing Arts website.