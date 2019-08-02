Urbandale, Johnston to Meet in 4A Championship

DES MOINES, Iowa -- After two impressive wins, we have a state championship matchup of schools just five miles apart.

Urbandale started the day with a 10-2 drubbing of Iowa City West to keep their repeat hopes alive. Seven different players drove in a run for the defending champions, and the J-Hawks pulled off a second-straight upset to return to the brink of a title.

In the nightcap, Johnston and Dowling went four scoreless innings, until the Dragons busted it open with a six-run fifth inning, surging to a 7-0 win. The Dragons return to the title game for the first time since 2017, when, ironically, they beat the Maroons for the championship.

Johnston and Urbandale get started at 7 p.m. on Saturday night.

