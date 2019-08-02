× West Des Moines Police Offer Simple Reminder on Preventing Car Break-Ins

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — West Des Moines police are reminding people about the simplest way to avoid a car break-in – lock the doors.

Officers say they’ve been called to more than 90 vehicle break-in reports in the past three months.

Police shared surveillance video on the department’s Facebook page showing an incident that police says happened in the early morning hours. Officers say in most cases, the vehicles that are targeted were left unlocked overnight.

The thieves in the video have not been identified. If you know who they are, contact the police.