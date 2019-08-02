Woman Arrested For Attempted Murder in Urbandale Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

URBANDALE, Iowa -- Urbandale police have arrested a woman in connection with a shooting at an apartment complex earlier this week.

Investigators said 36-year-old Kristal Ridley, of West Des Moines, was the getaway driver when 21-year-old Kiyee Handson was shot multiple times Sunday at an apartment complex at 7618 Camelot Drive.

According to the Urbandale Police Department, Ridley admitted to being at the scene and driving the vehicle used in the shooting. Phone records indicate she had prior knowledge of the plan to confront the victim.

Ridley is being held in Polk County Jail on attempted murder and is also charged with aiding and abetting.

Handson is expected to survive his injuries.

No other arrests have been made, and police are still searching for the gunman.