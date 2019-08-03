Fire Causes Significant Damage to Ankeny Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKENY, Iowa -- A fire caused significant damage to a home in Ankeny Saturday afternoon.

Fire crews responded after a fire broke out in a garage at a home in the 700 block of NE 10th Street.

The Ankeny Fire Department said there is significant fire and smoke damage to the garage and part of the home above it.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries reported.

The Ankeny Fire Department and four other fire departments responded. They arrived fast enough to keep the flames from spreading to nearby homes.

Firefighters are still on scene to monitor any hot spots. A fire investigator is working to determine how it started.