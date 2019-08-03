Interact With Art at ‘Color My World’ in Ankeny

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKENY, Iowa -- You will see a "do not touch" sign in most art galleries, but that wasn't the case at an art show in Ankeny, where organizers encouraged attendees to join in the artistic process.

For the first time, the District at Prairie Trail in Ankeny put on the "Color My World" art experience.

“I made up this new trick with the hoola hoop where you hold it like this and then it spins around,” said 5-year-old Ankeny resident Harper Everett.

Harper spun around at the festival, interacting with as many art forms as she could.

“I like pretty costumes and I like mixing colors and fashion,” said Harper.

Her parents love the fact that she is learning while playing.

“I think just giving her the opportunity to see as many different things that she can do just broadens her horizons and lets her see this is something she can do and have fun with,” said David Everett.

Organizers say that is the goal of the festival.

“It`s all about experiencing art, so coming out and really participating,” said Ashley Johnson, director of marketing at DRA Properties.

You can experience all kinds of mediums such as belly dancing, acrobats, instrumental and even silent art.

“All your senses engaged the whole time you`re here,” said Johnson.

Artist Jenna Brownlee was finishing her mural during the festival. She says it is a great way to engage the community with the artwork.

“I think it`s exciting for them to see the process and what goes into it and that it is a labor of love and just to see what goes into it behind the scenes,” said Brownlee.

DRA properties, the developer for the District at Prairie Trail, put on and paid for the Color My World event, which goes on tonight until 11 p.m. Saturday. It is free to attend. The musical act is Emily Ann Roberts, who was a finalist on last season`s “The Voice.” She performs at 9 p.m.