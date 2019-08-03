× Des Moines Police: Man Sexually Assaults Boy, Attempts to Entice Another

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man faces sexual abuse charges after police said he sexually assaulted a young boy and tried to entice another.

Loren Lewis, 39, faces two counts of enticing a minor and one count of second-degree sexual abuse.

Des Moines police said Lewis tried to entice an 11-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy in a secluded area in the 1400 block of Geil Avenue around 1 p.m. Saturday. One of those boys was sexually assaulted.

Police said Lewis was acquainted with the boys because he lived in the neighborhood.

Lewis was arrested soon after the alleged assault happened. He is being held in the Polk County Jail on a $22,000 bond.