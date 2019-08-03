× Teen Injured in Fort Dodge Shooting

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A teen is the victim of a shooting in Fort Dodge on Saturday.

Police received reports of shots fired in the 1800 block of 4th Avenue South around 1:34 p.m.

Officers found a 16-year-old male with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to his legs.

Police said evidence at the scene indicated there were close to 20 shots fired and that a vehicle may have been involved and fled the area.

Police said those involved most likely knew one another, so it was not a random shooting.

“It is simply nothing short of a miracle no other bystanders were injured in this senseless act,” said the Fort Dodge Police Department in a press release.

Due to the time of day the incident occurred, Fort Dodge police believe there might be people who can provide information about the shooting.

“We encourage those who may have knowledge of this case to come forward to hold the perpetrators accountable and prevent any further violent acts,” said the Fort Dodge Police Department.

Anyone with information can contact the Fort Dodge Police Department or submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers.