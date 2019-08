Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES -- Urbandale is back-to-back champs.

The J-Hawks finished hot and repeated in Class 4A, beating Johnston 8-2 in the state championship game on Saturday. It was Urbandale's ninth-straight win.

Kip Cullinan drove in two runs for the J-Hawks, while Cal Watson was 3-for-3 with an RBI. Urbandale capitalized on two Johnston errors.

The J-Hawks finish their season 31-14. Johnston closes at 36-6.