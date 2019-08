Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES -- Van Meter is partying like it's 2003.

The Bulldogs blanked top-seeded North Linn, 6-0, on Saturday, to claim the Class 2A state championship, their first state title in 16 years.

Jacob Blomgren and Jack Pettit each drove in two runs, and Anthony Potthoff threw a complete game shutout, as Van Meter dominated against the top seed, who boasted one of the top players in Iowa high school history in Jake Hilmer.

The Bulldogs finish 34-3, and graduate just one senior.