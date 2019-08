Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines police are investigating a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital.

Police said one person was stabbed multiple times Saturday night in the 1700 block of Capitol Avenue.

Police said the victim is alert and conscious. There is no word yet on how serious the victim's condition is.

Police have not announced any suspects, but Channel 13 photojournalist Austin Page, who was on scene, said police took one man away in handcuffs.