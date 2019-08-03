What We Know About the Shooting in El Paso, Texas

EL PASO, Texas — A shooting at at a sprawling shopping complex in El Paso on Saturday left at least 20 people dead, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said.

More than two dozen people were injured in the shooting at the Walmart, where some of the chaos was caught on camera and showed shooting victims lying in the parking lot.

Police have a 21-year-old man in custody in connection with the shooting.

Here’s what we know:

Where the shooting took place

The shooting took place at the Walmart, near the Cielo Vista Mall, Sgt. Robert Gomez, an El Paso police spokesman, told reporters.

Police began receiving reports of an active shooter around 10 a.m. (noon ET).

Gomez said it’s estimated that up to 3,000 shoppers and 100 employees were inside the Walmart at the time of the shooting.

Walmart has been secured and the criminal investigation has started Gomez said.

How many victims there are

At least 20 people have been killed in what was “one of the deadliest days in the history of Texas,” Abbott said during a press conference.

At least 26 people were wounded, Police Chief Greg Allen said. Of the wounded, 23 were taken to two area hospitals, two hospital spokesmen told CNN.

Thirteen people were taken to the University Medical Center of El Paso, where one later died, medical center spokesman Ryan Mielke said.

Mielke told the El Paso Times some people died after being transported to the University Medical Center, but gave no specific number of deaths.

Another 11 people were taken to Del Sol Medical Center, according to spokesman Victor Guerrero. Dr. Stephen Flaherty said the patients were between the ages of 35 and 82.

At least two patients at Del Sol are in a “life-threatening predicament,” Flaherty said in a press conference.

Nine patients are in critical condition, Flaherty said. Two other patients are in stable condition. Seven patients required emergency operations and Flaherty said most of them will likely need more procedures in the coming days.

Who carried out the shooting

The suspect in the deadly shootings at the shopping complex is Patrick Crusius, 21, of Allen, Texas, three sources told CNN.

The information provided to CNN came from two federal law enforcement sources and one state government source. The federal sources told CNN that investigators are reviewing writing posted online days before the shootings that may speak to a motive.

The sources say the online posting was believed to be written by Crusius, but have that has not been confirmed.

Facebook is working with law enforcement. The Facebook and Instagram profile under the suspect’s name have been removed by the company.

“Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. Content that praises, supports or represents the shooting or anyone responsible violates our Community Standards and we will continue to remove as soon as we identify it,” a Facebook spokesperson told CNN.

Gomez did not identify the suspect during a news briefing, but he said a white male in his 20s was taken into custody without incident. Gomez said the man is believed to be the sole shooter. Police did not fire any shots, he said.

Where the investigation stands

Authorities do not believe there is an ongoing threat, Carrillo told reporters.

Multiple stores and restaurants in the area of the mall were put on lockdown.

Carrillo said initial reports were that the weapon used in the shooting was a rifle.

El Paso police are working with the FBI, DEA, Sheriff’s Department, federal agencies and state agencies in their investigation.

There is no information about a possible motive in the shooting.

What officials are saying

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting, and the White House is monitoring the situation, deputy press secretary Steven Groves said in a statement.

“Terrible shootings in ElPaso, Texas,” the President tweeted. “Reports are very bad, many killed. Working with State and Local authorities, and Law Enforcement. Spoke to Governor to pledge total support of Federal Government. God be with you all!”

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke made a statement during a presidential forum in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“I’ll tell you, El Paso is the strongest place in the world. This community is going to come together. I’m going back there right now to be with my family and my hometown,” he said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also released a statement on the shooting.

“Today, the El Paso community was struck by a heinous and senseless act of violence,” his statement said. “The state of Texas and the Department of Public Safety are assisting the El Paso Police Department as they conduct their investigation. We have deployed troopers, special agents, Texas Rangers, tactical teams, and aircraft to the scene in a support role. The state of Texas will do everything it can to ensure justice is delivered to the perpetrators of this heinous act.”

Abbott later tweeted he had landed in El Paso.

“We unite in support of all the victims,” the governor tweeted. “We ask God to bind up the wounds of all who’ve been harmed.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the shooting was horrific and “breaks the hearts of all Americans.”

“Too many families in too many communities have been forced to endure the daily horror of gun violence. Enough is enough. The Republican Senate’s continued inaction dishonors our solemn duty to protect innocent men, women and children and end this epidemic once and for all,” Pelosi said in a statement.

US Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York, said on Twitter: “We must act to help end gun violence in America.”

Attorney Gen. William P. Barr said the Justice Department mourns with the people of El Paso.

“Those who commit such atrocities should be held accountable swiftly and to the fullest extent the law allows,” Barr said in a statement.

Hector Mancha, US Customs and Border Protection El Paso director of field operations, and Gloria Chavez, US Border Patrol El Paso sector interim chief patrol agent, released a joint statement on behalf of both agencies on Twitter.

“El Paso is our home and we offer any assistance we can today and beyond,” the statement read. “On behalf of the men and women of CBP, our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by this senseless violence.”