In FaceOFF this week, Murph has some news for Freund regarding both RVTV and those charming team photos you may have seen on Twitter. Plus, they go back and forth on Cy-Hawk game anticipation and the I-Cubs making a playoff push.
FACEOFF: Cy-Hawk and RVTV Anticipation, I-Cubs, Charming Team Photos
-
FACEOFF: Iowa United, USATF, Mahomes, Zion, Asteroid
-
FACEOFF: Oliver Martin, Kimbrel a Cub, 3-Point Line Back, Soundoff in Space
-
FACEOFF: Waukee Northwest, Hoiberg in Iowa, 8 Spelling Bee Champs, Ruiz-Joshua
-
FACEOFF: Ashlyn’s Surprise, Serena Loses, Fred Jackson, Moana/Marijuana?
-
FACEOFF: Bad Track Weather, Moss Coveted, Ferentz on Head Coach, Daniels/Gray Graduate
-
-
I THINK, Freund Edition: Cookie Monster’s Song
-
FACEOFF: Gustafson Cut, Fleck on Recruiting. Tommies too Good, Chugging Contest
-
Yale Round Gym Makes History
-
I Think, Freund Edition: Twins Playoff Push
-
Play for Kadyn
-
-
FACEOFF: Barnstormers Lose, Scott Frost’s Autograph, Rapinoe, Durant To Nets, Olympic Break-Dancing?
-
Biker Survived the Motorcycle Crash That Killed 7. ‘It Was Just All Fire,’ She Says
-
FACEOFF: Shymansky Out, Ferentz 5th, Team USA, Netting Coming, Dodgeball