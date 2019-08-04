FACEOFF: Cy-Hawk and RVTV Anticipation, I-Cubs, Charming Team Photos

In FaceOFF this week, Murph has some news for Freund regarding both RVTV and those charming team photos you may have seen on Twitter. Plus, they go back and forth on Cy-Hawk game anticipation and the I-Cubs making a playoff push.

