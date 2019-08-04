Mark Freund sits in for John Sears this week. Due to various life circumstances, Freund never really cared for college football. That is, until he moved to Iowa. You know the saying... better late than never.
I THINK, Freund Edition: Growing To Love College Football
Matt Campbell Anticipates Mark Freund’s Story Angle
FACEOFF: Iowa United, USATF, Mahomes, Zion, Asteroid
Who’s Going to Replace Fant and Hockenson?
Barnstormers QB Neal Chasing MVP
Play for Kadyn
One-On-One With Nick Nurse
Hawkeyes Attacking Summer Workouts
Urbandale, Johnston to Meet in 4A Championship
Chris Norton’s Next Step
Norwalk Silent Soccer Player Not Defined By Deafness
Former Hawkeye Football Player James Daniels Graduates from Iowa
Woodley Done at Grand View University. Woodley Takes Over.
5K Honors Iowan’s Mission to Promote Organ Donation