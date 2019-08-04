Iowa’s Political Leaders React to El Paso, Dayton Shootings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Iowa's political leaders are expressing their condolences to the victims of two deadly mass shootings, while some are calling on national leaders to do more.

A shooting at an El Paso, Texas, shopping center on Saturday left at least 20 people dead and 26 injured. Just 13 hours later, a gunman opened fire early Sunday morning at a popular nightlife district in Dayton, Ohio, killing nine people and injuring 27 others.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a tweet Sunday that she is heartbroken by the loss of life. Reynolds called on the nation to come together to condemn hate.

I am heartbroken by the devastating loss of life in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio. Kevin and I pray for the victims, their loved ones, and all who were affected by this hateful brutality. As a nation, we must come together and condemn hate everywhere we see it. — Gov. Kim Reynolds (@IAGovernor) August 4, 2019

Rep. Dave Loebsack said he wants to see the U.S. Senate come back in session immediately so they can bring up the "common sense gun safely legislation passed by the House earlier this year.”

bring up the common sense gun safety legislation the House passed earlier this year. These communities have suffered enough. We cannot allow these tragedies to continue. (2/2) — Dave Loebsack (@daveloebsack) August 4, 2019

That is a sentiment shared by Rep. Abby Finkenauer, who said she is angry that the U.S. Senate has refused to take up the bipartisan legislation.

I’m also angry that it’s been MONTHS since the House passed BIPARTISAN gun violence prevention legislation & the Senate has refused to touch it. Enough is enough. We were sent to make common sense change. We did. Do your jobs Senators. It’s not too soon. It’s too late. #ia01 2/2 — Abby Finkenauer (@Abby4Iowa) August 3, 2019

Sen. Chuck Grassley has not mentioned the Dayton shooting but said he is heartbroken for those in El Paso.

Heartbreaking for those in El Paso Thx to law enforcement/1st responders Strong community will support one another thru this difficult time — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) August 4, 2019

Sen. Joni Ernst also hasn't mentioned the shooting in Dayton but said her "heart is with the El Paso community."