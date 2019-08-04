Iowa’s Political Leaders React to El Paso, Dayton Shootings

IOWA -- Iowa's political leaders are expressing their condolences to the victims of two deadly mass shootings, while some are calling on national leaders to do more.
A shooting at an El Paso, Texas, shopping center on Saturday left at least 20 people dead and 26 injured. Just 13 hours later, a gunman opened fire early Sunday morning at a popular nightlife district in Dayton, Ohio, killing nine people and injuring 27 others.
Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a tweet Sunday that she is heartbroken by the loss of life. Reynolds called on the nation to come together to condemn hate.
Rep. Dave Loebsack said he wants to see the U.S. Senate come back in session immediately so they can bring up the "common sense gun safely legislation passed by the House earlier this year.”
That is a sentiment shared by Rep. Abby Finkenauer, who said she is angry that the U.S. Senate has refused to take up the bipartisan legislation.
Sen. Chuck Grassley has not mentioned the Dayton shooting but said he is heartbroken for those in El Paso.
Sen. Joni Ernst also hasn't mentioned the shooting in Dayton but said her "heart is with the El Paso community."