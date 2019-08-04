John Delaney Reacts to Mass Shootings While Campaigning in Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CRESTON, Iowa -- Former US Representative John Delaney told voters that a conversation about mass shootings is intertwined with mental health at a house party Sunday.

Like the other Democratic presidential candidates, Delaney has called for more "commonsense gun control," like universal background checks.

In June I released my gun safety plan, which includes mandating universal background checks, instituting an assault weapons ban, banning bump stocks, closing the Boyfriend Loophole, enacting a national extreme risk protection order law and ending the ban on gun violence research. — John Delaney (@JohnDelaney) August 4, 2019

But his policies outline something different, a liability insurance for gun owners.

There are many things we need to do on gun safety, including requiring liability insurance to own/purchase a firearm (like we do to own a car). It would probably cost an average hunter $5 a year, but if you have a history of hate crimes it would be cost prohibitive. Commonsense. — John Delaney (@JohnDelaney) August 4, 2019

"If they're a high risk person, it's harder for them to get insurance," he said. "So if they're guilty of a hate crime, it will be hard for them to get insurance, that'll actually keep firearms out of the wrong people's hands."

During his campaign event, the former representative covered a number of topics, varying from climate change to healthcare. He didn't directly bring up the topic of gun control, but a voter did.

Marcia Fulton, who hosted the house party, said she is horrified by the frequencies of mass shootings in America.

"We have to do something, certainly registrations, at least a good background check," she said. "This is not right. This does not happen in other countries."

Delaney turned the conversation toward mental health when asking about gun violence, describing their intertwined relationship. But he noted that the conversation about mental health only scratches the surface.

"There's more going on in these shootings than mental health, but obviously anyone who shoots another human being has a mental illness to some level," he said. "But there's more, too. There's things that trigger. There's triggering agents."

In a tweet earlier Sunday, Delaney suggested those "triggering agents" are President Donald Trump and the National Rifle Association.

The horrific tragedies in El Paso/Dayton underscore two awful realities in our country: the NRA's manipulation of our democracy & growing domestic terrorism/hate crimes. Trump's spineless approach to the NRA enables the first & his words encourage the second. We can change this. — John Delaney (@JohnDelaney) August 4, 2019

"If we wanted to have less mass shootings, we would have universal background checks, we'd have limitations on assault style weapons, we'd have red flag laws," Delaney said. "We’d also invest more heavily in mental health, and we would have a president that doesn't say things that kind of indirectly perhaps encourage hate crimes."