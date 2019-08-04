SoundOff started Sunday night with a musical video tribute by photojournalist Sam Lozada. Van Meter and Urbandale brought state titles to Central Iowa. Well, in the case of Urbandale, kept the state championship it already had.
Tribute to Van Meter and Urbandale State Championships
-
State Baseball: Van Meter Makes it 21 Straight, No Runs DMC
-
Van Meter Wins 2A State Title
-
Van Meter Defends Top-10 Ranking
-
Urbandale Drops Johnston For Repeat 4A Title
-
Boys State Baseball: DMC, Van Meter Advance
-
-
Urbandale, Johnston to Meet in 4A Championship
-
Urbandale, Marshalltown Punch Tickets to State Soccer
-
Urbandale Shows Off Patriotic Pride During 4th of July Parade
-
Murphy’s Law: One Start, Two Finishes, Unlimited Grace from State Track
-
Police Identify Victim in Urbandale Shooting
-
-
Man Injured in Shooting at an Urbandale Apartment Complex
-
Traffic Enforcement Project Slated for July 5th in Urbandale
-
$2 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Urbandale