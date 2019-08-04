Tribute to Van Meter and Urbandale State Championships

SoundOff started Sunday night with a musical video tribute by photojournalist Sam Lozada. Van Meter and Urbandale brought state titles to Central Iowa. Well, in the case of Urbandale, kept the state championship it already had.

