Waukee Splash Pad Visitors are Grateful for Noticeable Safety Improvements

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKEE, Iowa -- It has been almost a month since the City of Waukee shut down the Fox Creek Splash Pad due to multiple slips and falls. Friday it opened again with a brand-new textured surface.

“I would have never thought about what kind of surface needed to be put on the splash pad, nope, not at all. You always worry about the drowning things, but you don’t think about kids slipping and falling too much,” said splash pad visitor and Johnston resident Katrina Gardener.

Visitors who saw the splash pad before the upgrades said there is a noticeable difference.

“[Before] it was similar to the texture that you see the concrete surrounding it, but they added the color and they added the texture,” said splash pad visitor and Van Meter resident Cody Tibbetts.

The City of Waukee said it now has a rubberized non-skid paint called “Tuff Coat” that adds traction with small bumps in the paint. But even though it is supposed to prevent slipping, there is still a "no running" rule.

Visitors don’t know why something like this wasn’t added in the first place, but they are grateful the city took action quickly so nobody else got hurt.

“The quick response was definitely appreciated by all I’m guessing, and anytime something is unsafe, you have to take those appropriate steps.” Tibbetts said.

The Fox Creek Splash Pad is open every day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. A reminder to parents, there is no lifeguard on duty.