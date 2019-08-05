× Adel Holding Candlelight Vigil to Remember Gun Violence Victims

ADEL, Iowa — The Adel community is coming together for a vigil Monday night to remember the lives lost in deadly mass shootings over the weekend.

“Join the Adel and other local communities as we come together in solidarity, remembrance and peace as we remember those lost to recent gun violence and mass shootings,” said the vigil’s organizers on Facebook.

The vigil will be held on the south lawn of the Dallas County Courthouse in Adel at 8 p.m. Organizers said all are welcome and encouraged to attend.

In addition to lighting candles and releasing memorials for those killed, organizers hope to share civil conversation as well as provide resources for people in need.

The vigil is in response to two deadly mass shootings over the weekend. A shooting at an El Paso, Texas, shopping center on Saturday left 22 people dead and more than two dozen injured. Just 13 hours later, a gunman opened fire early Sunday morning at a popular nightlife district in Dayton, Ohio, killing nine people and injuring 27 others.