Ames’ CyRide Receives $1.6M Grant for Electric Buses

AMES, Iowa — CyRide was recently awarded a $1.66 million grant to move toward replacing its diesel buses with electric buses.

CyRide is the city bus system for Ames and Iowa State University.

It plans to use the money to purchase battery electric buses to replace its diesel buses that are no longer useful. CyRide will also use the funds to install battery chargers/dispensers and make other modifications to its facilities to support battery electric technology.

“This is terrific news for CyRide, our riders and the Ames community,” said Interim Transit Director Barbara Neal. “Supporting public transportation is a great way to reduce your own carbon footprint, while moving to electric buses will help CyRide reduce its emissions. We are grateful for the funding and excited to implement this next phase of public transit improvements.”

The grant was awarded through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration Low or No Emission Grant program. The program funds the implementation of efficient technologies such as hydrogen fuel cells, battery electric engines, and related infrastructure investments, such as charging stations.

K. Jane Williams, the acting administrator for the Federal Transit Administration, said the grant program has funded over $300 million in new buses, infrastructure and training in the industry.