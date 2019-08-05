Blood Drive Held in Honor of Indianola Girl Fighting Cancer for Second Time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANOLA, Iowa –Going through cancer treatments is something many of us can't imagine. Going through it as a child is even more difficult. A central Iowa 11 year-old has a simple way you can help.

Maddy Snow is soaking up summer before going back to school. “I’m a little nervous because it`s a new school, and it`s big, but I think I`ll get used to it,” she said.

We first met Maddy at her Indianola elementary school four years ago. She was in 2nd grade and going through treatment for a Wilms tumor the first time.

Mom Libby Snow said, “And then in March of 2018, actually just a few weeks after her 10th birthday, we found out that she had relapsed.”

She's now been in treatment for a year and a half trying to get back into remission. “Relapse treatment plans are much different than original treatment plans, so we will just continue different types of treatment until we can get her to where she needs to be,” said Libby.

Treatment includes weekly hospital visits for chemotherapy. She often needs blood and platelet transfusions as well. Maddy said, “There are lots of kids that need blood, and platelets, and when you don`t have blood, you don`t feel good. You need it.”

Maddy hopes people will donate blood this month at the Heroes Helping Heroes Blood Drive. The Greater Iowa Credit Union in Indianola will host it for LifeServe Blood Center on August 16th.

Mack Rankin, Maddy’s stepdad and The Greater Iowa Credit Union Branch Manager, said, “Every time someone is able to donate, they save the lives of not only young children, but people here in central Iowa.”

Maddy knows first-hand how lifesaving it is. Maddy said, “Crazy. I have so much energy and I want to explode everywhere.”

Rankin added, “It`s kind of amazing to see how quick the transfusions just bring her back.”

The Heroes Helping Heroes Blood Drive is Friday, August 16th from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. It's at The Greater Iowa Credit Union, which is located at 301 E. Scenic Valley Avenue in Indianola. You can sign up online or call Mack Rankin at 515.954.1610.