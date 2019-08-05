MSTM Students Step Up, Save Football Season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARTENSDALE, Iowa -- Students save the football season at Martensdale-Saint Marys High School.

Just 13 players showed up for camp this past week, putting the season in jeopardy.

Coach Derek Wharton wrote a letter urging students help save the program, and they did. Ten more players practiced Monday.

Wharton sent us this statement via text:

"I am very proud of the 23 young men who have decided to give football a chance. We are looking forward to Friday night lights at Martensdale-Saint Marys."

Martensdale-Saint Marys plays in Class-A, boasts strong facilities and fan support, but it has struggled in football while excelling in baseball, basketball and wrestling. The Blue Devils were winless last football season, but Wharton believes he can change the culture.

Now he will get the chance.

Martensdale-Saint Marys hosts GMG August 23.