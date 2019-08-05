× Oklahoma Man Jailed for Allegedly Sexually Abusing Teen at Clive Hotel

CLIVE, Iowa – An Oklahoma man is being held in the Polk County Jail on charges he sexually abused a teen at a Clive hotel over the weekend.

According to court documents, 29-year-old Dalton Gray is charged with one count of third-degree sexual abuse in the case.

The criminal complaint says Gray was sleeping in the same bed as a fourteen-year-old boy at a room at the Sterling Inn in Clive early Sunday morning when he allegedly touched the teen on the outside of his sweatpants.

That woke the teen and he got up but then went back to bed. The complaint says that’s when Gray put his hand down the victim’s pants and touched his penis. He shushed the victim and whispered “good boy” to him during the incident. The complaint says the contact with Gray was not consensual.

The victim went upstairs and told his mother what happened. The complaint says he was sobbing and had trouble catching his breath while he described the alleged abuse.

Police say Gray admitted to drinking three beers and that he felt the effects of the alcohol.

Gray is being held on a bond of $10,000.

A no-contact order has been issued preventing him from contacting the victim. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for August 14th.