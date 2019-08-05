× Police Chase Ends With Collision in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A suspect is in custody after leading police on a chase that resulted in a crash on Des Moines’ south side.

The chase started at SE 8th Street and Maury Street Monday afternoon. According to police, the suspect ran a red light at SE 6th Street and Indianola Avenue and collided with a car in traffic. The collision caused the suspect vehicle to tip onto its side.

Police said the suspect, who was wanted on escape warrants, complained of aches and pains after the crash and was taken to the hospital.

There were no injuries to anyone else involved in the crash.