× Police: Three Teens Charged with Attempted Murder in Waukee Shooting

WAUKEE, Iowa – Three teens are facing charges of attempted murder following a shooting late Sunday night in Waukee.

Lt. Jeremy Long with the Waukee Police Department says 18-year-old Abdirahman Hassan and two 17-year-olds were arrested following the incident. The juveniles’ names have not been released.

Police say the shooting at a home in the 500 block of SE Westwoods Drive stemmed from an altercation earlier between two individuals. Eight to ten shots were fired at the home and vehicles outside the home.

Hassan and the other two suspects were located not far from the scene and taken into custody during a traffic stop.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

Hassan is being held in the Dallas County Jail.